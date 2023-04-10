Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $618.91 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50. The company has a market capitalization of $258.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $613.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

