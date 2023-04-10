Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,845,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,103 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Tesla worth $1,212,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

TSLA opened at $180.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $364.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

