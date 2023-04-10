Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 370 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $282.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.33 and its 200 day moving average is $265.12. The stock has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $284.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.54.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.