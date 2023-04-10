PFG Advisors Purchases 68 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,916 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $185.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.46 and a 200-day moving average of $185.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $364.07. The company has a market capitalization of $585.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.