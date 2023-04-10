Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,765 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.37 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.04.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.06.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

