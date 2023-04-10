Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $575.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $561.10 and a 200 day moving average of $546.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

