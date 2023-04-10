Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $327.18 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298,148 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 23,431 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Starbucks worth $327,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.79. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

