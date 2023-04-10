Regal Wealth Group Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $186.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

