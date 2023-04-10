Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $5.90 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.3% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 271,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 115,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.44 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average of $97.81.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

