James Investment Research Inc. Trims Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $321.42 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.35. The stock has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Several research firms have commented on GS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.54.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

