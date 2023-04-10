Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.8% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,030 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $483.80 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $609.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $494.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

