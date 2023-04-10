Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,030 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 925 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $483.80 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $609.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $494.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.13.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

