AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Welch Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Welch Group LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.4% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $59,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $1,756,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3,416.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 410,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 398,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.29.

NYSE ABBV opened at $161.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.97. The company has a market capitalization of $285.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.