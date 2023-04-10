Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 232,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 148,789 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,441,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

