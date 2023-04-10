Planning Center Inc. Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.8% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 12,562.1% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $369.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.08 and its 200 day moving average is $406.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

