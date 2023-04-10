Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 2.5% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $282.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $284.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.12.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

