Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $622.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $613.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.95. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50. The firm has a market cap of $259.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

