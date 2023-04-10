FLC Capital Advisors Invests $323,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP opened at $198.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.01 and a 200-day moving average of $203.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

