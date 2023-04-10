FLC Capital Advisors Has $350,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. PFG Advisors grew its position in Mastercard by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MA opened at $361.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.