Leisure Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,213 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,213 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.06.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $211.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.87 and a 200-day moving average of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 445.66 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

