PFG Advisors Sells 255 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Boeing by 241.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.06.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $211.37 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 445.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

