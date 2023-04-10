Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,696,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,740 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $92.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

