Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock opened at $186.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $207.40.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.