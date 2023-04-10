iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $108.33 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.51.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

