James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.85.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $656.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $685.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

