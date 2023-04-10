iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Raised by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

