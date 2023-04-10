GEM Asset Management LLC Makes New $809,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.33 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.51.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

