Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.53 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average is $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

