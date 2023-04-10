CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 3.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.83. The company had a trading volume of 430,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,321. The stock has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average of $90.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

