James Investment Research Inc. Sells 9,349 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,613 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $223.70 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.26.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

