Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TGT opened at $165.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.27. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

