Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Broadcom worth $703,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $618.91 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $613.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

