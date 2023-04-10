Welch Group LLC Sells 288 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Welch Group LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,775,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 115,657 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 39,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.54. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.