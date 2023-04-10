Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $92.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.91.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 27,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

