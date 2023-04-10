Concord Wealth Partners Sells 75 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $209.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

