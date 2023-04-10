PFG Advisors Purchases 191 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 507,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.
Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $209.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
