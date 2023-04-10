Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 176,975 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,067,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,975 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $411,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.