iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

