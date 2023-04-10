SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $185.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $188.86.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.