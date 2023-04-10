iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MUB opened at $108.16 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.51.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.