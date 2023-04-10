Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,913 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.8% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $158.13 on Monday. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.18. The company has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

