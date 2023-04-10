Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $203.20 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

