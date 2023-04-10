Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $968,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in NIKE were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 595,267 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $728,843,000 after purchasing an additional 227,380 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NKE opened at $120.22 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.49. The company has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

