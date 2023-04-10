Planning Center Inc. Purchases 480 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 107.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $485.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.13. The stock has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

