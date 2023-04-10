Welch Group LLC Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planning Center Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,412,000 after acquiring an additional 97,850 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $62.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

