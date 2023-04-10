Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys 280 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1,588.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after buying an additional 525,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.06.

Shares of BA opened at $211.37 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.04.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

