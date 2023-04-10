Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $9.92 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.9% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $230,774,000. QVR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after acquiring an additional 409,473 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $318.05 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $356.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.15.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.