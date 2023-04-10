Concord Wealth Partners Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $130.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.27. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

