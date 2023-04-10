Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,504 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Performance

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

Intel stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,240,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $48.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

