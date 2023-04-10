Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 8,361 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 581,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,943,906. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $209.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

